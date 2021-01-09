Meet the Joanna the Mexican Spiny Tailed Iguana and learn about Home School Safari at Blank Park Zoo

Kezia Knight of the Blank Park Zoo introduces us to the Joanna the Spiny-tailed Iguana and explains some of the differences between her and the big Green Iguana (Moshe) that people are use to seeing at the zoo. Kezia also talks about the Home School Safari program that will happen the first Friday of the month from now through April. This program is designed for younger kids and their families and offers opportunities to explore the zoo and learn about animals in a whole new way! Go to: www.blankparkzoo.com/education/community-programs/home-school/ for more information!