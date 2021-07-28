The Blank Park Zoo has a COOL NEW RESIDENT...Romakari the Okapi! Zoo Keeper Jordan Longtin explains why having this animal at BPZ is so important and some of the interesting traits about this animal. Also, adults can STAY COOL tonight (7/28/21) at Zoo Brew inside the AIR CONDITIONED Holmes Foster Event Center as the Dick Danger Band performs Top Forty, R&B and Funk tunes starting at 6pm!
Meet the NEWEST RESIDENT at the Blank Park Zoo...Romakari the Okapi!
Blank Park Zoo Keeper Jordan Longtin introduces us to Romakari, the Okapi, the newest resident of Des Moines. Dick Danger Band at Zoo Brew in the AC in Event Center!