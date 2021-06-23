Meet the Red River Hogs, Shallot and Truffle, at the Blank Park Zoo! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Rebekka Lavernez introduces us to a couple of Des Moines' newest residents, Shallot and Truffle, the Red River Hogs at the Blank Park Zoo! Plus, adults are getting ready for Lagers and Lemurs Zoo Brew TONIGHT (June 23rd) with Bryce Janey performing LIVE in the NEW, Air-Conditioned, Holmes Foster Event Center!
