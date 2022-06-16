Meet ZARINA, the NEW female Lion at the Blank Park Zoo! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | ZARINA is the NEW LION now living at the Blank Park Zoo! Katie Lothrop, Blank Park Zoo, explains how Deuce was able to acquire a a new companion and the process of introduction to make sure they were compatable. We also learn about where Deuce's cubs (Kali, Asha & Jabari) ended up and how zoos around the country work together for the betterment of the species. www.blankparkzoo.com