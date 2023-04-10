x
Meet Zelda the Curly Haired Tarantula from the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Jessica Schellhorn (Blank Park Zoo) introduces us to Zelda, the Curly Haired Tarantula. Plus, Halloween Zoo Brew & Night Eyes coming up at the zoo! | Paid Contents

PAID CONTENT | Zelda, the Curly Haired Tarantula, stops by the Iowa Live studios with Jessica Schellhorn from the Blank Park Zoo.  Learn about these fascinating creatures and how they fill a vital role in the environment. Also, it's time to get ready for Halloween Zoo Brew on Friday the 13th for the special price of only $10! And, Night Eyes, a Merry NOT Scary event for kids is coming up in just a couple weeks! More information at:  www.BlankParkZoo.com  

