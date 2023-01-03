Meet ZOOBIE the Senegal Parrot from the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Nikki Dunbar introduces us to 30-year old Zoobie, the Senegal Parrot. Mikki shares some facts about these animals including where they are found in the wild. We also learn about Zoo Crew applications for teens wanting to volunteer at the zoo this year need to be completed by next Wednesday, March 1, 2023. And, there are a couple spots available for Summer Camps but, they are filling up fast! www.blankparkzoo.com for more information!