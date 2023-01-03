Mentor Iowa's Amazing Program | Paid Content

Paid Content | The mission of Mentor Iowa is to provide trained volunteer mentors to abused, neglected, and delinquent children who are under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court. They achieve this by working in partnership with the children, their families and the community.
We are joined by Marty Lester, Scott Farrel, and Ozzy. Marty is the Executive Director of Mentor Iowa and he has been with this organization for around 20 years. He recounts the times that Variety has been able to give support to Mentor Iowa. Ozzy shares his experiences as a mentee and the stuff he has done while in the program. Scott has been his mentor for five years and they when they met, they clicked instantly.
Mentor Iowa is a recent recipient of a 2022 grant award from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa! This funding award from Variety will help sponsor 5 group events, Jeans for Teens/Clothes for Kids program, Mentor Activity Fund and Mentee Assistance Fund. These funds are instrumental for Mentor Iowa to provide a wide range of fun activities for our match pairs to participate in at no expense to our mentors. Variety – the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or living with special needs. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children throughout Iowa.