Mentor Iowa's Amazing Program | Paid Content

Learn how Variety has supported Mentor Iowa over the years | Paid Content

Paid Content | The mission of Mentor Iowa is to provide trained volunteer mentors to abused, neglected, and delinquent children who are under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court. They achieve this by working in partnership with the children, their families and the community.

We are joined by Marty Lester, Scott Farrel, and Ozzy. Marty is the Executive Director of Mentor Iowa and he has been with this organization for around 20 years. He recounts the times that Variety has been able to give support to Mentor Iowa. Ozzy shares his experiences as a mentee and the stuff he has done while in the program. Scott has been his mentor for five years and they when they met, they clicked instantly.