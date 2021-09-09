MercyOne 5 Mile Run & 1 Mile Walk at Principal Park part of 20th IMT Des Moines Marathon weekend

The 20th IMT Des Moines Marathon is coming up the weekend of October 16th and 17th and is considered one of the TOP 20 events of its kind in the country. This year, you can participate at Principal Park during the Saturday events which include the MercyOne 5 Mile Run, MercyOne 1 Mile Walk and MercyOne Children’s Hospital Kids Run! Chris has even talked Lou into participating this year, for the first time ever! Volunteers are also needed for the many events that will occur over the weekend. Sign up for any of the Run/Walk/Marathons or to volunteer at www.desmoinesmarathon.com