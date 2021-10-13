"Merry-Not-Scary" events start THIS WEEK at Blank Park Zoo!

Night Eyes at the Blank Park Zoo is a Halloween tradition that has been going on for 31 years! Join them for a "Merry-Not-Scary" Trick or Treating event designed with the kids in mind to have fun, enjoy some spooky decorations/activities and GET CANDY! Night Eyes runs from 5-9pm Thursday-Sunday October 14-17th and then again Thursday-Sunday October 21-24, 2021. It is suggested that tickets be purchased in advance as admission will be limited: https://webstore1.centaman.net/BlankParkZooTickets/calendar/1000493

Also, get ready for an event for THE ADULTS as the HALLOWEEN EDITION of Blank Park Zoo Brew is happening on Friday October 29, 2021! This event has grown to be one of the largest gathering of adults in costume enjoying Halloween! This year, The Punching Pandas will be providing the music in the new HEATED Holmes Foster Event Center! You can also enjoy a haunted train ride and Zoo Brew related "sampling" for your trick or treating fun! For more information www.blankparkzoo.com