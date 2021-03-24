Midwest Construction ready for Des Moines Home & Garden Show this week

PAID CONTENT | The Des Moines Home and Garden Show starts Thursday at noon and one of the busiest locations will be the Midwest Construction All Season Room that is built on site at the event. Paul Despenas explains the various home improvements they can discuss with you at the show and highlights specifics like decking, siding and all season rooms. Paul explains it is a great idea to get a plan in motion soon to enjoy your upgrades as soon as possible!
Local $5 Admission to the show after 5pm on Thursday! For more information: www.desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com