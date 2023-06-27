We are joined Alysa Goethe who has recently been crowned as Miss Iowa 2023. She was previously on for winning Miss Polk County earlier this year. It has been a dream of hers for 13 years to win.
It all starts in the local level. It starts off competing for a local title and it’s all about service. You learn a lot of professional development skills such as speech and leadership qualities. She won the preliminary onstage question award. For the talent part of the pageant, Alysa chose to sing and had a blast. She was a vocal music teacher for DMPS but now Miss Iowa is her new full-time job.
Her next step is Miss America. She is so excited to represent her favorite state. Her community service initiative is called “Not Your Type” which advocates for those with Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed at 11 and by having this initiative it brings light to this underrepresented group. Her travels are not slowing down. Her goal is to visit the 99 counties in Iowa before hitting the Miss America stage.