Miss Polk Count has been crowned as Miss Iowa 2023

We are joined Alysa Goethe who has recently been crowned as Miss Iowa 2023. She was previously on for winning Miss Polk County earlier this year. It has been a dream of hers for 13 years to win.

It all starts in the local level. It starts off competing for a local title and it’s all about service. You learn a lot of professional development skills such as speech and leadership qualities. She won the preliminary onstage question award. For the talent part of the pageant, Alysa chose to sing and had a blast. She was a vocal music teacher for DMPS but now Miss Iowa is her new full-time job.