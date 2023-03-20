Alysa joins us in studio today to talk about her time so far as Miss Polk County 2023. Alysa was recently crowned as Miss Polk County in October 2022. She is part of the Miss America Organization which is a scholarship program for earning and competing to win awards. Goethe has been apart of this scholarship program for 13 years. She has participated in 60+ events and has 200 service hours since starting in October. Goethe graduated from Drake University with a degree in music education and is now a music teacher. Goethe's Community Service Initiative is advocating for Type 1 Diabetes due to her personal connection to the disease.