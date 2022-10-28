Missy is a 3-year old Great Dane Mix at looking for a new home PLUS a HOWL-O-WEEN Party for kids and pets Saturday at ARL

Missy is a 3-year old Great Dane mix that had 10 puppies 10 weeks ago and is now ready to find a new home. Alex Cruz Koenig, Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says she is a sweetheart who is looking for a couch to curl up on and a family to love. By the way, the 10 puppies are also ready for adoption at ARL Main. Saturday October 29, 2022 the ARL has Trick & Treat...The 6th Annual HOWL-O-ween Party at ARL Main! WEDNESDAY November 2nd is Yappy Hour at Paws & Pints and Thursday November 3rd begins the 2022 Santa N Paws Photo sessions! Get all the information on these events at www.arl-iowa.org/events