Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local News
Local Politics
Nation World
Entertainment
This Week in Iowa
Heartthreads
Latest News Stories
DraftKings unveils mobile sportsbook app across Iowa
Search party planned for missing Des Moines teenager
Weather
Back
Today's Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Most Accurate 101
Latest Weather Stories
Much milder weather is on its way
Road conditions snowy and poor
Sports
Back
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Latest Sports Stories
Olympics Barbie line celebrates new sports coming to Tokyo
Southeast Polk reigns supreme again as Class 3A Team Dual State Champs
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work at Local 5/CW Iowa 23
TV Schedule
Latest News Stories
Good Morning Iowa
Here's how the Nevada caucuses work and why we may not have a result Saturday
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Des Moines, IA »
5°
Des Moines, IA »
Weather
Closings
Local 5 On Your Side
Iowans to Know
Iowa Live
Positive News
VERIFY
Contests
Lou's Race Review
Pros Who Know
Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa
iowa-live
Monday Morning Race Review
WOI would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow