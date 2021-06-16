"Monkeys and Merlot" Zoo Brew with Ducharme-Jones, BPZ Member Night & World Giraffe Day at Blank Park Zoo

The Blank Park Zoo will be a busy place in the next week with Wednesday (6/16) night's "Monkeys & Merlot" Themed Zoo Brew with special musical guests Ducharme-Jones...BPZ June Member Night on Thursday (6/17) and World Giraffe Day on Monday (6/21). Blank Park Zoo's Julia Bingham joins us via Zoom with all the details! www.blankparkzoo.com