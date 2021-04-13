Find out what is going on this week in town with Catch Des Moines' Greg Edwards! Monster Jam is back at Wells Fargo, Drake Relay related activities begin, a special performance at the Des Moines Community Playhouse and stained glass artwork at the Des Moines Art Center!
Monster Jam, Drake Relay related activities and art just some of the things you can Catch in Des Moines this weekend!
Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines joins us to share ideas of things you can do in Des Moines this up coming week including racing, relays, performances and artwork!