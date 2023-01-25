More Cars Coming to Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

Paid Content | The Karl Auto Group has the ability to sell you a new Chevrolet, Buick or GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and FORD because their inventory is changing daily with more cars coming to their Lots. They can work with you from any location to facilitate any vehicle you are looking for. With dealerships across the state we can service more Iowans with more brands and inventory. They promise as Your Dealer for Life® is that we will never charge you more than Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price, even when you order your new vehicle from one of their locations.
Chevrolet and GMC have an all new exciting power plant in their 1/2 ton trucks. Right now at all locations they have these vehicles ready to test drive. Go out and see the power and torque for yourself. Call them today for an appointment or stop out and get behind the wheel of one of these great trucks.
The Karl Auto Group is passing along their 45th anniversary special pricing on these select vehicles to the consumer.