Music, Margaritas & More in Des Moines this week!

Catch Des Moines CEO/President Greg Edwards has details on the great things happening around Des Moines this week. Classic Rocker Todd Rundgren will say "Hello, It's Me" to Hoyt Sherman Place Wednesday July 6, 2022. The 80-35 Music Festival is back at Western Gateway Park Friday & Saturday July 8-9, 2022 with over 50 bands playing on 5 stages. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical will be at the Des Moines Community Playhouse beginning this Friday. And, The Des Moines Taco and Margarita Festival will be taking over Principal Park on Saturday. Get all the information on these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com