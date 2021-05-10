Music of The Beatles with the Des Moines Symphony this Saturday Night!

Maestro Joseph Giunta joins us to talk about The Des Moines Symphony performing "Revolution: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience" this Saturday October 9, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Des Moines Civic Center. The concert features new symphonic arrangements transcribed from the original master recordings at Abbey Road, performed by the Des Moines Symphony and a six-piece rock band. There will be hundreds of rare and unseen photos along with stunning video and animation. Hear more than 25 top hits like "Ticket to Ride," "Penny Lane," "All You Need is Love," "Get Back," "Hey, Jude," and much more! For ticket information go to www.dmsymphony.org