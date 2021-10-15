Name Your Price to "Adopt Your Boo" this weekend plus, Billy the Doggie at ARL of Iowa

Meet Billy the Doggie...a 5 year old Border Collie mix looking for a forever home at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Kathryn Vry, Dog Behavior and Training Assistant- Animal Rescue League of Iowa show us that Billy knows some tricks and also reminds you that the ARL has "Drop-In Dog Training Classes" Saturday October 16th (and October 30th) to help pet parents better understand and bond with their pets at the main location! Remember, through Sunday, it's also the "ADOPT YOUR BOO" Name Your Own Price Adoptions event to help get great pets into some great homes this weekend! You can also make plans to participate in the "Cats N Mats" Yoga event happening NEXT weekend, October 23rd, at the main location of the ARL. www.arl-iowa.com