NASCAR Champion Ben Rhodes ready for Truck Series at Knoxville Raceway Saturday Night | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be in the Motorsports Spotlight this Saturday Night for the Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway presented by the Premier Chevy Dealers. 2021 NCWTS Champion and current points leader Ben Rhodes joins Lou in Victory Lane at the track to discuss the events happening both Friday and Saturday nights at the famed 1/2 mile DIRT oval and how he thinks this race compares to the dirt track he won on earlier this season at Bristol. Ben explains what all happens to the surface of the track in Knoxville as the evening unfolds. Practice for the NCWTS is Friday night (6/17) starting at 6pm. Tickets for Practice are only $10. The field will be set with the first of four Qualifying Heat Races starting at 6pm on Saturday night (6/18) with the Clean Harbors 150 starting at 8pm. Ticket prices Saturday are $35 & $40. As always, KIDS 12 AND UNDER ARE FREE for general admission. For more information go to www.knoxvilleraceway.com or call 1-641-842-5431.