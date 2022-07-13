NEW 2023 CORVETTE at Karl Chevrolet-Ankeny PLUS, learn how to see Dennis Albaugh's Private Collection | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Bret Moyer, General Manager of Karl Chevrolet-Ankeny, talks about one of most versatile vehicles on the road, the Chevy Equinox, and the ZERO Sign & Drive option for leasing. Bret also talks about how excited people are to order a new car and, if it is not already in route, know exactly when it is being built and how to track when it will arrive at the dealership! Carl Moyer also gives you ADDED SECURITY knowing that you WILL NOT pay more than MSRP for a new vehicle purchased at the Karl Auto Group...GUARANTEED! If you have medium duty truck that needs service, ALL the Karl Auto Group locations can handle service with the proper equipment and staff trained for those vehicles. Karl Chevrolet is also excited to announce that the NEW 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be on display on the Ankeny showroom floor Friday July 22, 2022! Then, on Saturday July 23rd, it's the Albaugh Classic Car Show presented by Karl Chevrolet in The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny. While there, you can purchase tickets for a rare opportunity to view Dennis Albaugh's Private Collection the following day, July 24th, with 100% of the ticket proceeds going to the Ankeny Police Foundation. The 70's Rock Band THE PETROCKS will also perform to wrap up the day! Visit www.albaughclassic.com for all the details.