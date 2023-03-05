New Animals at the Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Jay Tetzloff, Chief Animal Officer via zoom and he has a surprise for us today! We get to have a look at the new monkey that arrived last week. These monkeys are Cotton Top Tamarins, and they are native to South America. They are part of a cooperative program. These Cotton Top Tamarins are considered critically endangered species. They are critical endangered because of deforestation of the tropical rainforest in South America and its hard to find/make a home so their population has dwindled.