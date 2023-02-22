New Cars at Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

There's a lot in store coming from Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

Paid Content | The Karl Auto Group has the ability to sell you a NEW Chevrolet, Buick or GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and FORD. Their inventory is changing daily with more cars coming and are available to order each week. Currently in Marshalltown you can find the all new Jeep Gladiator available.

They are still celebrating their 45 year anniversary and a way they are celebrating is with anniversary special pricing! Right now at all locations they have the all new 2.7L Silverado and Sierra vehicles ready to test drive today and it qualifies for their special pricing. With over 450 Preowned vehicles to choose from, they have the best selection in Central Iowa.