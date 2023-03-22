New Cars at Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

Paid Content | Bret Moyer is here to talk about some of the promotional deals that are going on at Karl Chevrolet. The Karl Auto Group has the ability to sell you a NEW Chevrolet, Buick or GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and FORD - our inventory is changing daily. If you are in the market for a new vehicle now is the time to come out and see us . They have over 675 new vehicles on the ground or inbound and ready to sell.