New Cars at Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

Paid Content | Bret Moyer is here to talk about some of the promotional deals that are going on at Karl Chevrolet. The Karl Auto Group has the ability to sell you a NEW Chevrolet, Buick or GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and FORD - our inventory is changing daily. If you are in the market for a new vehicle now is the time to come out and see us . They have over 675 new vehicles on the ground or inbound and ready to sell.
All preowned vehicles are sale tagged and ready to move during the 10 Day preowned sale at all Karl locations. Vehicles are all put through rigorous inspection, and made as close to new as possible. Things like tires, brakes, scratches, dents, curb rash on wheels are all taken care of before we sell you the vehicle.
The Spring Tire sale is happening at most Karl locations. Receive employee pricing, plus a rebate on select tires and an instant $50 Visa Gift Card with the purchase and installation of 4 tires. For more information visit: karlauto.com