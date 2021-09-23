New Home going up in Newton with help from Jasper County Habitat for Humanity

PAID CONTENT | Bruce Showalter, Chairman-Jasper County Habitat for Humanity Steering Committee, show us a beautiful new home being built on the northwest side of Newton, Iowa on the site of a dangerous-dilapidated property. The old burned down residence was completely removed...this is an entirely new home. This affordable housing project is one of several that Habitat for Humanity has been involved with in the area. Bruce also explains some incentives that are in place with this home to help the future homeowners even more! Get more information at www.jaspercountyhabitat.com