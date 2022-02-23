New Location OPEN for Karl Chevrolet Buick GMC in Webster City! | Paid Content

Bret Moyer says NEW LOCATION for Karl Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in Webster City is OPEN and has expanded sales, service, parts and collision | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | If you are in the market for a NEW Chevrolet, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, GMC or Ford...The Karl Auto Group has your vehicle! With SEVEN locations to serve you in Iowa, you can sit down with a qualified sales person and order the new vehicle with the options and details you want! Inventory is changing daily and they can let you know what vehicles are inbound to the dealerships! And, their promise as "Your Dealer for Life" is that they will NEVER charge you more than the Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), even during these uncertain times, GUARANTEED!

Right now, the Karl Auto Group NEEDS great preowned vehicles for all their locations and are willing to purchase your vehicle even if you don't purchase from them! The selling process is easy so call, stop in or visit online for details.