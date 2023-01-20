New Lola's Hot Sauce Products

Try all things hot and spicy with these new items coming from Lola's Hot Sauce.
Try out B-Bop's spicy mayo (infused with Lola's) available at all B-Bop locations on their new spicy chicken sandwich and also a retail unit sold in all Hy-Vee stores.
Head to your local Kum & Go to try two new featured menu items using Lola's and the available sauce packets and bottles on their condiment rack.
They're offering new items at Hy-Vee. You can find Hy-Vee exclusive Mango Ginger Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce and buffa-lola baked potatoes going chain wide and a relaunch of buffa-lola wing sauce.