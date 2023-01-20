New Lola's Hot Sauce Products

Test your taste buds with new products from Lola's Hot Sauce

Try all things hot and spicy with these new items coming from Lola's Hot Sauce.

Try out B-Bop's spicy mayo (infused with Lola's) available at all B-Bop locations on their new spicy chicken sandwich and also a retail unit sold in all Hy-Vee stores.

Head to your local Kum & Go to try two new featured menu items using Lola's and the available sauce packets and bottles on their condiment rack.