Dana Lain, Aquatics Supervisor at the Blank Park Zoo, is proud to show us the NEW TERRAPIN exhibit at the Blank Park Zoo! Learn about what makes these animals "terrapins" and how they how long they can live! We find out what their diet consists of and which animals are considered predators and what animal may be their biggest predator! The Terrapin Exhibit is located on the lower level of the Discovery Center (alone with other aquatic exhibits) at the Blank Park Zoo! Remember, the Blank Park Zoo is open ALL YEAR and always have fun activities for kids and adults. www.blankparkzoo.com