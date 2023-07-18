New Treatment for Alzheimer’s

We are joined by Becky Montgomery a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association. Becky is here to talk about some amazing news in the medical and Alzheimer’s field. The newest Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi (le-kem-be) received full FDA approval on July 6. What this mean for families facing this disease is that they can get treated twice a month. This treatment is for early stages and those with cognitive disorders. This treatment helps slows the process and pushes the offset of Alzheimer’s. The treatment will also be under insurance.