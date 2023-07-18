We are joined by Becky Montgomery a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association. Becky is here to talk about some amazing news in the medical and Alzheimer’s field. The newest Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi (le-kem-be) received full FDA approval on July 6. What this mean for families facing this disease is that they can get treated twice a month. This treatment is for early stages and those with cognitive disorders. This treatment helps slows the process and pushes the offset of Alzheimer’s. The treatment will also be under insurance.
New Treatment for Alzheimer’s
Learn about the new FDA approved treatment and research