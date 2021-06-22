New Urban Wood Program creates lumber from trees that grew up in Iowa! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity ReStore is now offering Urban Wood...Lumber that is created from trees harvested in the four county area around Des Moines, Iowa. The lumber is rough cut, it is not in standard sizes and, in some cases, still has the bark attached which provides additional character! This wood is perfect for an unlimited number of unique projects! Both ReStore locations have a selection of this wood which is comprised of five different species of tree: Black Walnut, Hickory, Sugar Maple, White Oak & Ash.