Nilla the cat, Father's Day Gift Ideas, Yappy Hour & ONLINE portion of Raise Your Paw Auction for the ARL

Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Megan Davies introduces you to "Nilla" a six year old cat looking for a home. Also, learn about the ONLINE PORTION of the Raise your Paw Auction that starts this weekend... www.raiseyourpawauction.org . The LIVE-IN-PERSON Raise Your Paw Auction is happening next Saturday, June 19th at the Iowa Events Center from 5p-9:30p. Father's Day gift ideas for the Dog Dad & Cat Dad include "Dog Father" and "Cat Daddy" themed shirts! Yappy Hour is also coming up where you can raise a glass and help the ARL! www.arl-iowa.org