No slowing down of things to Catch In (and around) Des Moines this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, has details on some of the BIG TIME events coming to central Iowa in the next couple of weeks! Over 1500 athletes will be in the area competing in the State Games of America in Ames & Des Moines. The Dew Tour returns this week in Des Moines and the National Balloon Classic begins at the end of the week in Indianola ! Smoke Out Hunger is an All You Can Eat BBQ Fundraiser at Cowles Commons in Des Moines Sunday from 11a-2p to benefit Food Bank of Iowa. Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway is a series of 3 concerts and 90 minutes of Fireworks that happen Sunday, Tuesday and Friday of next week in Newton! Find information on ALL these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com