Non-Compete Clauses in Iowa | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Attorney Kim Baer discusses Non-Compete Clauses in Iowa...what they mean and how they are enforced. Kim explains WHAT a Non-Compete Claus really is and how various parameters come into consideration and what they mean. We talk about geographical and time restrictive boundaries in order to compete in a business related to what job was being performed. Also, considerations of other Non-Compete restrictions that may be too broad. And, can you be paid for signing a non-compete? Kim explains. Kim talks about an additional aspect to keep in mind...Trade Secrets Laws that ARE enforced in the state of Iowa. www.baerlawoffice.com