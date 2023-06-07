Northside Market Resurgence

Kara Kelso is here to talk about the resurgence of small businesses in the Historic Highland Park Business District and how they want to celebrate. The Northside Market is an excellent way to celebrate local makers from right here in Iowa. This allows them to form connections with the community – and vice versa! They want to give people who create things by hand whether it be food, art, or home goods a platform to showcase their wares. There will also be a bike valet with a posted map online with suggested routes to the area to promote bikeability.