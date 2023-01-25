Occupational Therapy Services at the Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy | Paid Content

Specializing in treating clients with hand, wrist, or elbow problems, as well as motor skill delays and reflex and sensory processing issues | Paid Content

Example video title will go here for this video

Paid Content | Occupational therapy is dedicated to helping people participate in everyday tasks and activities, particularly surrounding motor skills, balance, and coordination.

They professionals at Kinetic Edge specialize in pediatric occupational therapy to further assist the mental and physical development of the children they meet. Occupational therapists are available at their Ames, Des Moines, Newton, Oskaloosa and Pella clinics.

You don't have to be referred and you can visit them for a 20 minute free screen to see if OT could benefit your child or go straight to an evaluation.

Some events they have coming up:

Free Developmental Screen Week Jan 30 – Feb 3