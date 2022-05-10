October 5th...When the University of Iowa mascot HERKY became a HAWK!

Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac tells the story of University of Iowa's LIVE ANIMAL MASCOTS and the evolution of Herky The Hawk! Many people didn't realize there is a long history of LIVE mascots used at the University of Iowa including Birch the Bear & Rex the ROTC Dog! It wasn't until a cartoon artist created what was eventually named HERCULES THE HAWKEYE that a hawk was depicted as the U of I mascot in 1948...and, it wasn't until 1956 that an actual HAWK became a mascot that matched the team's name! Learn the story of when the human mascot in a Herky Suit came to be as well as when the Cyclone & Panther mascots at Iowa State & University of Northern Iowa came to life, too! www.iowaalmanac.com