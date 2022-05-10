x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

October 5th...When the University of Iowa mascot HERKY became a HAWK!

Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac tells the story of University of Iowa's LIVE ANIMAL MASCOTS (a bear & a dog) and the evolution of Herky The Hawk!

More Videos

Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac tells the story of University of Iowa's LIVE ANIMAL MASCOTS and the evolution of Herky The Hawk! Many people didn't realize there is a long history of LIVE mascots used at the University of Iowa including Birch the Bear & Rex the ROTC Dog!  It wasn't until a cartoon artist created what was eventually named HERCULES THE HAWKEYE that a hawk was depicted as the U of I mascot in 1948...and, it wasn't until 1956 that an actual HAWK became a mascot that matched the team's name! Learn the story of when the human mascot in a Herky Suit came to be as well as when the Cyclone & Panther mascots at Iowa State & University of Northern Iowa came to life, too! www.iowaalmanac.com  

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out