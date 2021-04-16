"Odie" looking for a home and Dog Mom/Cat Mom gifts for Mother's Day at the ARL!

ODIE, an 8 month old stocky, muscular terrier, is in search for a new home! KC Routos from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa introduces us to him and lets everyone know the type of home he is looking for when adopted. Also, find the purr-fect Mother's Day Gift for the Cat Mom, Dog Mom or pet lover in your life at the ARL! These special packages includes a specially designed shirt (Dog Mom or Cat Mom), 18" Rose Gold filled paw print necklace, 4" succulent from Art Terrarium, a cookie & Mother's Day note with a blank back with room to personalize your own message! NEED TO ORDER before MAY 5th! at https://www.arl-iowa.org/events/eid/b6ff426d4ca6fb22/online-sale/mothers-day-gifts/