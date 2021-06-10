OKLAHOMA! coming to Winterset

The Winterset Stage presents OKLAHOMA! coming to the Madison County Fairgrounds June 17-20, 2021. Director Scott Smith and Actor Jon Barrett (Curly) talk about the special setting where the musical will be performed and the special meaning of this production 50 years after it was first seen in the area! "Curly" even gives us a sample of what the show will sound like next week by singing the signature line of the song! For tickets and show information visit www.thewintersetstage.org