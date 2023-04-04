On This Day in Iowa History with the Iowa Almanac

Learn about Iowa's Lane sisters and their upbringing

Professor Jeff Stein joins us Via zoom to talk about an Iowa family that might not be well known.

Rosemary Mullican was born on April 4th, 1913 in Indianola, one of five daughters born to Dr. Lorenzo Mullican and his wife Cora. All the girls had musical talent, which was supported by their mother, whose strict Methodist parents kept her from fulfilling her dreams of becoming a performer.

While older sisters Leota and Lola made their way to New York and careers on Broadway in the late 1920s, Rosemary and her younger sister Priscilla took dancing lessons weekly in Des Moines. The older sisters were given the new last name of Lane by a producer, and when Cora Mullican decided to leave her dentist husband in 1932, she took Rosemary and Priscilla with her to New York; there, they all took the last name of Lane and Cora began managing her four daughters' stage careers.

Rosemary and Priscilla scored a contract with Fred Waring and his Pennsylvanians, appearing on their weekly radio show. That five-year gig included appearing with Waring in the Warner Brothers musical Variety Show, and their movie careers began. Now joined in Hollywood by the others, three of the four Lane Sisters starred in the 1938 movie Four Daughters, which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. That led to sequels, predictably titled Four Wives and Four Mothers.

In her movie career, Rosemary Lane co-starred with the likes of Dick Powell, Rudy Vallee, John Garfield, James Cagney, and Humphrey Bogart. She returned to New York and the Broadway stage, but ended her performing career after starring in Sing Me A Song of Texas in 1945, choosing marriage and family. She later had a real estate business in Pacific Palisades, California, where she died in 1974 at the age of 61. For reasons that are unknown, she was originally buried in an unmarked grave; a marker was finally placed just a few months before what would have been her 100th birthday.

Iowa's Lane Sisters were quite well known, thanks to four movies they starred in together in the 1930s and 1940s. The one many called the most talented, Rosemary, was born in Indianola on this date in 1913…110 years ago today.