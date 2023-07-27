On This Day with the Iowa Almanac

Bernard Coyne was born on July 27th, 1897, on his family's farm in Oto, a small town in Woodbury County. He was the second of six children, and by the time he was a teenager, he was already seven feet tall. He stood 8 feet 8 inches tall and weighed more than 300 pounds. Bernard suffered from a condition commonly called Daddy Long-Legs Syndrome and was one of only 17 people in modern medical history to have stood at least 8 feet tall. He wore size 25 shoes.



Special rigs were required so he could ride in the family's Model T. Often, the family drove with a door open so his five-feet-long legs could stretch out. But despite all those issues, Bernard was a shy, gentle, and good-natured man. He was refused induction into the U.S. Army during World War I because of his size. His condition led to liver disease, but he kept growing until his death in May of 1921 at the age of only 23. At the time, he was the tallest man in the world. And to this day, no Iowan ever stood taller than Bernard Coyne, who was born on this date in 1897.