On This Day with the Iowa Almanac

Learn about something significant that happened today in Iowa’s History

Jeff stein Zooms in to tell us a story about what occurred on this date in time. Henry Roland had an odd job. He climbed buildings in the 1920s and 1930s, travelling the country and entertaining audiences through his antics. In August of 1924, Roland, his wife Anna, and their small daughter, Helen, were travelling across Iowa. Henry would perform and collect donations to cover their living expenses. They found themselves in Bloomfield, and Henry found the Davis County Courthouse there irresistible.

Back then, courthouse squares and main streets were hubs of small-town activity, so it was no surprise that several hundred people gathered to watch Roland climb the outside of the building. All went well until he neared the cornice. He lost his footing and fell 35 feet to the sidewalk below, breaking his left hip, among other injuries. Doctors said he would never climb again, and in fact, he spent five weeks in a hospital in Ottumwa.

The Human Fly would return to the entertainment circuit. And while he was gaining fame, there was still something missing. In June 1932, Henry Roland was in northern Missouri and decided to cross the state line to tackle the courthouse in Bloomfield once again. The earlier fall left him with one leg shorter than the other, and a left arm that never fully recovered. But despite that, on June 29th, Roland flawlessly climbed the Davis County Courthouse in less than 12 minutes, placing his cap on the head of the Blind Justice statue that stands atop the clock tower.