On This Day with the Iowa Almanac

It was on August 24, 1854, that the Evangelical Lutheran Synod of Iowa and Other States was founded. That long name was typically shortened to simply "the Iowa Synod". It happened at St. Sebald in Clayton County. The synod was formed because of disagreements at a settlement of pastors in Saginaw, Michigan. The pastors had been sent to America from Germany by Johann Konrad Wilhelm Lohe. The group split, with some joining the Missouri Synod, while a small group of others moved to Iowa. They were led by Georg Grossman and Johannes Deindoerfer. Ten years after its founding, in 1864, the Iowa Synod adopted a constitution and its formal name...which, in the native German, was "Die deutsche evangelishe lutheranish Synode von Iowa".
Four decades after it was founded, the Iowa Synod grew when most of the congregations of First Evangelical Lutheran Synod of Texas joined the Iowa group as its Texas District. By the end of the 1920s, the Iowa Synod had 637 pastors, 932 congregations, and 150,683 members.
Still more change came in 1930, when the Iowa Synod merged with the Ohio Synod and the Buffalo Synod, forming the American Lutheran Church, or ALC. A half century later, after further mergers, the now-larger group became part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the ELCA, in 1988. But the original group of dissident pastors from Michigan came to Iowa and founded the Iowa Synod at St. Sebald, on this date in 1854.