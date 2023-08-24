On This Day with the Iowa Almanac

Learn about a more recent story of religious persecution

It was on August 24, 1854, that the Evangelical Lutheran Synod of Iowa and Other States was founded. That long name was typically shortened to simply "the Iowa Synod". It happened at St. Sebald in Clayton County. The synod was formed because of disagreements at a settlement of pastors in Saginaw, Michigan. The pastors had been sent to America from Germany by Johann Konrad Wilhelm Lohe. The group split, with some joining the Missouri Synod, while a small group of others moved to Iowa. They were led by Georg Grossman and Johannes Deindoerfer. Ten years after its founding, in 1864, the Iowa Synod adopted a constitution and its formal name...which, in the native German, was "Die deutsche evangelishe lutheranish Synode von Iowa".

Four decades after it was founded, the Iowa Synod grew when most of the congregations of First Evangelical Lutheran Synod of Texas joined the Iowa group as its Texas District. By the end of the 1920s, the Iowa Synod had 637 pastors, 932 congregations, and 150,683 members.