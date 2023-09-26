On This Day with the Iowa Almanac

A well-known Iowan actress is born

From the time she was born in Marshalltown on September 26th, 1946, Mary Beth Supinger knew she was an actress. She once told an interviewer that the first play she ever saw was put on by children in her neighborhood. She then realized that the people she saw on television and in movies were actors, and once she knew that she understood that she didn't want to be an actress someday...she was an actress. Her older next-door neighbor and baby-sitter was Jean Seberg, who herself would become a world-renowned actress.

She graduated from the University of Iowa in 1968 and studied at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She was married for a time to actor William Hurt and became known professionally as Mary Beth Hurt. She made her New York stage debut in 1974 and has been nominated for three Tony Awards.

Her film debut was in Woody Allen's dramatic film "Interiors" as the middle sister. She also played Helen Holm Garp in "The World According to Garp" and was featured in director Martin Scorsese's film "The Age of Innocence". She even played Jean Seberg, through voice-over, in a 1995 documentary about her fellow Marshalltown native.