On This Day with the Iowa Almanac

Camp Dodge hospitalization over 100 years ago

The influenza pandemic made its way to Iowa in the fall of 1918. The base hospital at Camp Dodge was quarantined on September 28th of that year...only two days later, the entire camp located near Des Moines was quarantined, due to 500 influenza cases being reported there. The first three deaths due to flu were reported at Camp Dodge on October 1st. The number of nurses on duty there doubled to nearly 600 by the middle of the month.

The hospital commander told the Red Cross that the agency would have to handle the growing emergency, since the War Department was not ready for such a rapid spread of the deadly disease. Everyone was required to wear a gauze mask, but the disease still spread. By early October, Camp Dodge facilities were used to treat more than 3,000 ill personnel.