One "Smoke Out Hunger" vendor is bringing Brisket, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Smoked Beans & Corn Bread to benefit Food Bank of Iowa!

SMOKE OUT HUNGER for the Food Bank of Iowa is happening THIS SUNDAY, July 25th from 11a-2p at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines. Get Your tickets for the Family Friendly ALL YOU CAN EAT BBQ event featuring 6 different food vendors and 8 craft beer vendors on hand!

Pam Burkle - Rolling Smoke BBQ - explains they'll be bringing Brisket, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Smoked Beans and Corn Bread as THEIR contribution to the event! Emma Runde from the Food Bank of Iowa says the Smoke Out Hunger experience will be filled with great food and drink, live music (Randy Burk and the Prisoners), kid’s activities, and games. All proceeds benefit Food Bank of Iowa’s work to end hunger in Iowa. Tickets for individuals under 21 have a reduced ticket price, and kids 5 and under are free. Ticket price goes up the day of the event. Get your tickets now at https://give.foodbankiowa.org/ge/soh2021 and we'll see you Sunday for Smoke Out Hunger!