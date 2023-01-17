Online Shopping at Fareway Meat & Grocery | Paid Content

Paid Content | Aaron Irlbeck, Senior Vice President of Digital Commerce at Fareway Meat & Grocery, explains the benefits of using their online shopping service. When you order meat, someone from the meat department selects the best cuts for you...when you order produce, someone from the produce department selects the best produce for you...an hour before pick up, you'll receive an email with a review of your order. You can confirm, change and even add to your order up to a half an hour before scheduled pick up! And, the best part, spend $30 or more and there is NO CHARGE for the service and NO SUBSCRIPTION fees. We also talk about the NEW STORES that have opened or are opening soon around central Iowa! Visit shop.fareway.com or use the FAREWAY APP to learn more about Fareway Meat & Grocery!