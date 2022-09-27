"Open Hearts, Open House" event at Iowa Wildlife Center WildWay location near Ledges State Park Sunday October 9th

Marlene Ehresman, Executive Director-Iowa Wildlife Center, explains the mission of the organization and the "Open Hearts, Open House" event at the WildWay location south of Ledges State Park entrance Sunday October 9, 2022 1-5pm. This family friendly event is located about 1/2 mile south of the Ledges State Park entrance in rural Madrid...WildWay: 1518 260th Street Madrid, IA 50156. This 75 acre area will be home to the Iowa Wildlife Center Clinic & Conservation Education Facility as well as habitat and enclosures.