Participate in One of These ARL Events

Snow Daze is here, find a new family member who can keep you pawsitively warm! Come to any ARL adoption location Friday-Sunday and adopt any dog or cat ages 6+ for $25.

The Raise Your Basket Party is a great opportunity to hang out with your pack - all while helping pets in need. Free to attend with the donation of a basket – start brainstorming ideas and shopping now!

The ARL also has some upcoming training classes. Puppy kindergarten is for puppies between 8 weeks and 15 weeks of age on the first day of class. This class helps puppies start off on the right paw using positive reinforcement techniques. Good Manners is for dogs 5 months and older at the start of class. Guardians will learn how to teach their dogs in a humane manner using positive reinforcement methods which in turn will enrich their relationship with their dog.