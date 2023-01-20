Participate In These Upcoming ARL Events

The ARL of Iowa has plenty of things to be excited for.
They are hosting a Valentine's Day Photoshoot Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Get cute Valentine-themed photo of your pet (or with you and your furry pal) at the ARL. You can purchase your digital pictures for $15. They accept walk-ins based on availability but you can secure a spot by making reservations on their website.
Last chance to get a Gourmet Apple. Pre order by January 23 to get a gourmet apple for you and your dog. Don't miss out on the ARL's most delicious fundraiser to support the homeless pets! Get everyone on your Valentine's Day gift list a Gourmet Apple. For the humans, get a huge apple dipped in caramel, chocolate, and sprinkled with toffee. And for your dog friends, an apple covered in peanut butter and rolled in crushed dog treats.
They also have foster programs available. Check the website for a list of programs and have the option to apply online. This program gives pets who need extra TLC the opportunity to grow, learn, and heal in a nurturing environment. Animals may include neonatal puppies or kittens; pregnant or nursing dogs, cats and small animals; and pets in need of behavioral or medical care. Questions can be sent to foster@arl-iowa.org.