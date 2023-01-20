Participate In These Upcoming ARL Events

Brian Madison from the ARL of Iowa talks about some of the fun things being hosted in the coming weeks.

The ARL of Iowa has plenty of things to be excited for.

They are hosting a Valentine's Day Photoshoot Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Get cute Valentine-themed photo of your pet (or with you and your furry pal) at the ARL. You can purchase your digital pictures for $15. They accept walk-ins based on availability but you can secure a spot by making reservations on their website.

Last chance to get a Gourmet Apple. Pre order by January 23 to get a gourmet apple for you and your dog. Don't miss out on the ARL's most delicious fundraiser to support the homeless pets! Get everyone on your Valentine's Day gift list a Gourmet Apple. For the humans, get a huge apple dipped in caramel, chocolate, and sprinkled with toffee. And for your dog friends, an apple covered in peanut butter and rolled in crushed dog treats.